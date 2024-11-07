Tracy Cortez Sets the Record Straight on UFC Tampa Cancellation Due to Surgery Needs

Tracy Cortez is setting the record straight regarding her recent withdrawal from UFC Tampa on December 14.

Earlier this week, reports revealed that Cortez was out of her bout with Miranda Maverick due to an undisclosed injury. Taking to X, the 11-2 fighter out of Phoenix confirmed that she would not be competing next month and will be undergoing surgery to address health issues.

“Unfortunately, there was a miscommunication with me fighting Dec 14th in Tampa, as I informed the UFC weeks ago that I wont be able to fight in December due to health issues that requires me to have surgery,” Cortez wrote on X. “I look forward to getting back in the cage early next year! Thank you to everyone who has reached out.”

This is the second time that Cortez’s fight with Maverick has been scrapped, the first coming in July when Cortez was instead rebooked to fight former two-time strawweight champion ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas a week earlier. Cortez came up short that night and was looking to bounce back against Maverick after suffering her second career loss.

With Tracy Cortez’s Withdrawal, Miranda Maverick will now fight jamey-lyn Horth

Maverick will stay on the card and is expected to face Canada’s Jamey-Lyn Horth at the event. Marcel Dorff was the first to report the change on social media.

Horth will be making her fourth appearance inside the Octagon after going 2-1 in her first three appearances. Horth has earned victories over Hailey Cowan and Ivana Petrović with a loss to Veronica Hardy in between. Overall, Horth is 7-1 in MMA.