Rose Namajunas lands decision over Tracy Cortez after knocking off her fake eyelash – UFC Denver Highlights

Former two-time undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas is officially riding a two-fight winning run for the first time since her second title coronation back in 2021, landing a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) victory against short-notice replacement, Tracy Cortez — handing her her first promotional loss in their UFC Denver headliner.

Namajunas, who made her flyweight division landing last year, finally got off the mark at 125lbs earlier this year in another main event fight, landing another decision win over perennial contender, Amanda Ribas.

And seeing a grudge fight with Maycee Barber fall to the wayside ahead of tonight’s Colorado return, Rose Namajunas drew Cortez on short-notice, showing off her precise striking skills from the opening exchange until the final scrapping in the fifth and final round.

Dropping the former Invicta FC prospect in the opening round with a fierce shot, Rose Namajunas sent fans into raptures on social media — with a strike actually knocking off a false eyelash Cortez elected to wear to the Octagon in the opening round to boot.

Avoiding a ploy to land a back-and-forth exchange in the center of the Octagon in the final minute, former champion, Namajunas road out the round to take home a unanimous decision — before staking her claim for a flyweight title fight, or a women’s symbolic BMF championship fight.

Below, catch the highlights from Rose Namajunas’ decision win over Tracy Cortez