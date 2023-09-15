When Tracy Cortez makes her way to the Octagon for Noche UFC on Saturday night, she’ll do so sporting some fresh and very form-fitting gear courtesy of her employer.

Tracy Cortez, who currently carries an undefeated record under the UFC banner, will return after more than a year on the shelf clash with division standout Jasmine Jasudavicius. Ahead of her eagerly-awaited return to action, Cortez was spotted via a video clip shared by ESPN MMA on X showing off the new UFC fight kits courtesy of its partnership with Venum.

Tracy Cortez shows off the new fight kits 🔥 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/GAWqnWMgEJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 13, 2023

Fight fans online were very enthusiastic about the new fight kits, though we suspect that it had more to do with who was modeling them than the design itself.

Tracy Cortez Looks to Make it Five Straight Inside the Octagon

Tracy Cortez has emerged as a fan favorite in recent years despite her fights being few and far between. After scoring a unanimous decision victory against Mariya Agapova on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Cortez has only fought four times, earning wins against Vanessa Melo, Stephanie Egger, Justine Kish, and Melissa Gatto. Her last victory came in May 2022. Prior to that, she had not competed since April 2021. Cortez currently sits in the No. 14 spot on the flyweight rankings.

Hoping to hand Tracy Cortez her first loss inside the Octagon will be Jasmine Jasudavicius. Ready to break into the flyweight division’s top 15, Jasudavicius goes into the contest riding a two-fight win streak, scoring victories over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick. Thus far she is 3-1 in the UFC, her lone loss coming against Natália Silva last year.

Both women will certainly have their eye on the main event of the evening as the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs in a rematch between reigning world champion Alexa Grasso and division staple Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso scored a stunning fourth-round submission over ‘Bullet’ at UFC 285 to capture her first piece of UFC gold. Now she’s ready to prove to the world that her win was no fluke.

Noche UFC will air live starting at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ in the United States.