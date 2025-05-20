“Whatever It Takes” 11-2 Tracy Cortez Was Willing to Cut It All Off to Make It to the Cage

UFC star Tracy Cortez has explained her decision to cut off her hair in order to make weight ahead of her fight against Rose Namajunas.

As we know, Tracy Cortez is one of the most popular female fighters in all of mixed martial arts. In addition to her abilities inside the cage, she’s also built a profile for herself outside of it as a bona fide superstar. For her next fight, she’ll battle it out with Viviane Araújo at UFC 317 as she attempts to get back in the win column.

In her most recent outing, Tracy Cortez lost her unbeaten record in the promotion as she was defeated by Rose Namajunas last summer. In the build-up to the bout, she was having difficulty making weight – so, she decided to cut off a notable amount of her hair to get over the finish line.

During a recent podcast appearance, Tracy Cortez wasn’t shy when discussing that whole ordeal and how she came to that decision.

Tracy Cortez reflects on recent issues

“I was sitting there and I was like, ‘You guys, I can’t [expletive] do it. Like, I—I’m drained.’ And my manager goes like, ‘What are you willing to do?’ I go, ‘[Expletive] cut this [expletive] off.’ I have my hair so long. It was so long. Did you cry? [Expletive] no! I’m going to do whatever it takes. I was like, ‘Let’s [expletive] getit.’

