During the series of decades fans have tuned into the UFC, they’ve seen some of the most brutal and downright heated rivalries in combat sports play out in front of their bloodthirsty eyes.

From the likes of a lightweight grudge pairing between Khabib Nurmagomedov and megastar brash talker, Conor McGregor — to a pair of championship matchups between light heavyweight foes, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, join us below as we delve into the Top 5 UFC rivalries in history.

#1 – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor – UFC 229

Grounded in heritage, culture, bravado, and distinct skill — the infamous lightweight championship pairing between Russian superstar, Khabib Nurmagomedov and counter striking foe, Conor McGregor could easily top many’s lists as the greatest rivalry to ever settle itself in the Octagon.

Coming to fruition back in 2018, then-undisputed lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov the returning former two-weight champion, McGregor his first defeat at 155lbs — tapping him with a fourth round neck crank submission, before all hell broke loose in the form of a firey post-event brawl between both corners. To this day, the two have yet to settle their differences outside the Octagon.

#2 – Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate

Twice pitted with inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, fellow former Octagon champion, Miesha Tate — set the stage alongside the Riverside native for one of the most influential rivalries long-before their move to the North American promotion.

First sharing the cage under the banner of Strikeforce, Tate was submitted in a title-losing effort by Rousey — who slapped on her patented armbar in the first round — dislocating the Washington native’s arm before forcing a tap.

And a year later in 2013, the two locked horns once more — this time under the scrunity of the UFC, with Rousey and Tate competing on The Ultimate Fighter as coaches, with the two sharing the battleground once more in a bantamweight title fight. Ending their distinct spat with aplomb, Rousey would take three rounds this time to stop Tate — once more laying waste to a taut armbar.

#3 – Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

Another rivalry which began long before both shared the Octagon for the first of two fights — former kickboxing stars, Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya both were on a collision course with each other after the Brazilian landed in the UFC three years ago.

Landng a controversial decision win over Adesanya after previously knocking out the City Kickboxing striker in the pair’s striking exclusive days, in late 2022 — the duo would share the fighting circle for a third time.

And rallying to mint himself as the middleweight champion, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira turned in a stunning fifth round knockout win over the Nigerian-Kiwi in Madison Square Garden.

In April of last year, Adesanya would claw back a win — turning the series score to 3-1 — still in the favor of Pereira, and amid links to a light heavyweight pursuit of his Brazilian foe, the two have yet to meet again.

#4 – Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier

Arguably the pacesetter when it comes to rivalries in the UFC — a two-fight series between the squeaky clean, Daniel Cormier, and the infamous Jon Jones is another series of battles likely to go down on many’s list as the greatest rivalry to ever play out in the Octagon.

Back in 2015, Jones would capture his first win over Cormier — handing the Lafayette native a unanimous decision loss over the course of five rounds in their heated grudge pairing, and subsequently his first defeat in the promotion.

Later stripped of his 205lbs crown after he violated the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy, Rochester native would once more beat Cormier via a stunning high-kick knockout in his return from suspension two years later, before he was hit with another anti-doping violation.

#5 – Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz

Likey the sole fight on this list which may still be settled definitively — current fighting stars, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are infamously tied at one win apiece over the course of their two fight series.

First drawing each other in a rehashed headliner at UFC 196, Diaz would hand McGregor his first-ever loss in the promotion, wrapping him in a stunning second round rear-naked choke at the welterweight limit — at the height of McGregorMania — and snapping his perfect run in the UFC.

Later that year ahead of a stunning lightweight title success, McGregor would avenge his first loss in the UFC with a drawn out rematch with the Stockton — taking home a majority decision win in the summer.