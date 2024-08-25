Video – UFC star Conor McGregor asks to be freed in bizarre new training footage

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has cryptically asked to be freed in some new training footage posted — amid links to a potential return at the end of the year in a rescheduled pairing against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 310 in a welterweight matchup.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder, was slated to headline UFC 303 at the end of June, taking main event honors against the above-mentioned, Chandler during International Fight Week.

However, fracturing a toe on his left foot in the weeks ahead of his hiatus-snapping comeback, Dublin striker, McGregor has yet to fight since he broke his left tibia and fibula against common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

Conor McGregor shares new training footage

And amid links to an end-of-year comeback at UFC 310 in the final pay-per-view event of the year for the organization, Conor McGregor posted some new bag work training footage, questioning to be freed — with fans pointing to the sole fight remaining on his current deal with the promotion.

Conor McGregor posts new training footage and asks to be freed 🤔



🎥 IG / @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/cJwcUiQSlS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 24, 2024

And while McGregor has campaigned for a comeback fight before the end of the year, McGregor may not get his wish according to former title challenger, Chael Sonnen, who allegedly heard through the grapevine how a January return is currently being targeted in California.

I’m hearing the organization would like him (Conor McGregor) to fight in California in January, I can’t confirm that for you but I would like to say this one thing Daniel (Cormier), as long-winded as I’m being,” Chael Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “I believe him. I believe that he wants to fight. I believe that he is going behind the scenes, see he loves to feint power — he loves to let people know it’s all my decision.”

In his most recent win, McGregor landed a 2020 knockout victory over former title challenger, Donald Cerrone, finishing the Hall of Fame star with a 40-second high-kick and strikes stoppage win.