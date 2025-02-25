Top 5: The Best Mexican Boxers of All-Time – Who Are the Best Mexican Boxers in History?

Mexican boxers have left a huge impact on the sport of boxing and continue to make their mark currently. From past legends to current superstars, the culture continues to reign supreme. Here is a list of the top five Mexican boxers of all-time.

Top 5 Mexican boxers in history

5. Salvador Sánchez

Despite a shorter career, Salvador Sanchez finished his boxing career with a record of 44-1-0 with 32 wins coming by way of knockout. From 1980-1982 Sanchez held the WBC featherweight title with four title defenses in 1980.

In 1991 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as many believed he could’ve been the greatest featherweight ever if he didn’t pass in a car accident in 1982. Mike Tyson even proclaimed Sanchez as the greatest of the Mexican boxers to ever do it.

4. Ruben Olivares

Ruben Olivares finished his career with a 88-13-3 record with 78 of his victories coming by way of knockout. Olivares won the bantamweight title in 1969 knocking out Lionel Rose. Olivares came into the fight with a 51-0-1 record before capturing the title.

“El Púas” was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and is widely considered one of the best bantamweights to ever fight. He won eight world titles in two weight classes, including the WBC featherweight title.

3. Ricardo López

Ricardo Lopez finished his career undefeated, accumulating a record of 55-0-1 with 38 knockouts. Lopez held multiple titles throughout his career in the mini flyweight, light flyweight and strawweight divisions. He held the mini flyweight title from 1990-1998 defending it a record 21 times.

He is one of 15 world champion boxers to retire with an undefeated record as well as the third champion in history to retired undefeated. His reign makes him one of the greatest Mexican boxers to ever do it.

2. Saul “Canelo” Álvarez

Canelo Alvarez is currently one of the biggest names in boxing right now as the Mexican superstar continues to prove why he’s on top. The star from Guadalajara currently boasts a record of 62-2-2 with 39 knockouts. He’s won world titles in four weight classes: super middleweight, middleweight, junior middleweight, and light heavyweight.

He’s also the first and only boxer to become the undisputed super middleweight champion accomplishing the feat in 2021. He currently holds all major titles in the division as his only two losses are against two of the best in Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.

1. Julio César Chávez Sr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. holds the spot for the greatest of the Mexican boxers to ever do it. He amassed an impressive record of 107-6-2 with 88 knockouts in his industrious career. His first ever loss came after possessing an 89-0-1 losing in a WBC title fight. He won six world titles in three different divisions.

Chavez was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2010. His impressive list of records includes: 37 world title fights, 31 world title victories, 27 consecutive title defenses, most fans at a boxing event (132, 274), and the first Mexican to win world titles in three weight divisions.

The impressive resume and longevity of the Mexican phenom make him the greatest Mexican boxer of all time.