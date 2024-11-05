Top 5: Best Mexican UFC Fighters in History

Here’s the list of the top five Mexican UFC fighters in the organization’s history. While some names could’ve been included on the list, I made a certain criteria for the list. The fighter had to either be born in Mexico or come from Mexican heritage and represent it when they fought. That’s why you won’t see names such as Henry Cejudo on the list.

While Mexican UFC fighters continue to make their mark in the organization, there are many who have left huge impacts on the Mexican culture. Here are the top five Mexican UFC fighters in history:

5. Irene Aldana

While many cases can be made for other fighters, Mexico-born Irene Aldana has been one of the very successful Mexican UFC fighters. Aldana is currently the No. 6 ranked women’s bantamweight and while never winning the belt, she has challenged for it previously fighting Amanda Nunes.

She has beaten the likes of Ketlen Vieira, Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson. She looks to continue to rise in the bantamweight rankings and hopefully challenge for a title again.

4. Yair Rodriguez

The No. 4 ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez has had a very exciting career thus far. ‘El Pantera’ has yet to win an undisputed belt but has been the interim champion defeating Josh Emmett via submission in 2023. The Mexico-native also holds wins over Brian Ortega and Dan Hooker.

He’s previously challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the undisputed title and looks to continue his rise in the division. His impressive resume puts him as one of the best Mexican UFC fighters in history.

3. Alexa Grasso

A no brainer on this list, Alexa Grasso was the first ever Mexican-born women’s UFC champion. Grasso made history in 2023 upsetting Valentina Shevchenko via submission to claim the flyweight gold. Despite losing her belt in their trilogy, Grasso etched her name into UFC history.

She’s currently the No. 1 ranked flyweight and the No. 3 women’s pound-for-pound fighter. The Mexico-native looks to reclaim her belt at some point, but she reigns as one of the best Mexican UFC fighters.

2. Cain Velasquez

While not reigning from Mexico, Cain Velasquez has always represented his Mexican heritage in his career and has always embraced it. In 2010, Velasquez became the first UFC fighter of Mexican heritage to win a championship. Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar via KO to claim the belt.

Velasquez is a two-time heavyweight champion and also has two UFC title defenses. During his time, he was one of the most exciting heavyweights to watch finishing with a 14-3 MMA record establishing him as one of the greatest Mexican UFC fighters.

1. Brandon Moreno

Easily number one on this list is two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. Reigning out of Tijuana, Mexico, Moreno became the first ever Mexican-born UFC champion defeating Deiveson Figueiredo via submission in 2021. ‘The Assassin Baby” defeated him again in 2023 to become a two-time champ.

Moreno is coming off a recent victory against Amir Albazi that once again puts him in position to challenge for the title again. The star from Mexico looks to become a three-time champion holding status as the No. 2 ranked flyweight. His gauntlet resume at flyweight and his championship resume easily puts Moreno at the top. He can remain at the top of the list of the best Mexican UFC fighters ever.