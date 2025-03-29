Kevin Borjas turns in impressive display in decision win over Ronaldo Rodriguez – UFC Mexico City Highlights
Peruvian flyweight contender, Kevin Borjas has inflicted just the third loss of Ronaldo Rodriguez’s professional career tonight to open the main card of UFC Fight Night Mexico City — turning in a unanimous decision win after an impressive striking performance over the course of three rounds.
Borjas, another product of Dana White’s Contender Series, featured tonight on enemy territory in Mexico — taking on home town favorite, Rodriguez — in a catchweight pairing after the latter missed weight during last night’s official pre-fight weigh ins.
However, starting brightly against the Veracruz native, Borjas would score an early opening round knockdown against Rodriguez, sending him reeling with a huge knockdown.
And showing off his impressive striking acumen to booth in the second and third frames, Peru native, Borjas rode out an impressive unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) victory.