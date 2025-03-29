David Martinez Smashes Through Saimon Oliveira in Memorable Octagon Debut – UFC Mexico Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
David Martinez delivered a memorable first-round finish in his Octagon debut at UFC Mexico.

Martinez largely dominated the first round as Oliveira struggled to get his offense going. After spending some time clinched up against the fence, Martinez backed away before uncorking a massive overhand right with less than a minute to go in the round.

Oliveira hit the canvas, prompting Martinez to jump on his man and unleash some hellish hammer fists. Before long, Oliveira appeared to momentarily go to sleep, encouraging the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: David Martinez def. Saimon Oliveira via TKO (overhand right to ground-and-pound) at 4:38 of Round 1.

With the win, Martinez moved to 12-1 in his mixed martial arts career and extended his unbeaten streak to eight.

check out highlights from David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira at UFC Mexico:

