Raul Rosas Jr. survives late scare for decision win over Vince Morales – UFC Mexico City Highlights

Emerging bantamweight contender, Raul Rosas Jr. was forced to grit out a couple of late D’Arce choke attempts from gritty challenger, Vince Morales in his main card return at UFC Mexico City — turning in a unanimous decision victory.

Rosas Jr., who had previously suffered just one loss in a unanimous judging loss to Christian Rodriguez, managed to extend his winning spree to an impressive four consecutive outings tonight on home soil.

And following a prior trio of triumphs over Aoriqileng, Ricky Turcios, and Terrence Mitchell — Rosas Jr. managed to rack up two round wins to one against Morales tonight in his main card return.

Amassing a pair of victories in the opening rounds, Rosas Jr. would manage to ride out anaconda and D’Arce choke submission attempts from the wily, Morales en route to a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Catch the highlights from Raul Rosas Jr.’s win at UFC Mexico City tonight