ByRoss Markey
Manuel Torres lands stunning upset knockout win over Drew Dober - UFC Mexico City Highlights

Emerging lightweight prospect, Manuel Torres has continued his impressive recent run of stoppages in the division — tonight taking out veteran perennial contender, Drew Dober with a massive opening round onslaught for a knockout in their UFC Fight Night Mexico City co-main event clash.

Torres, who had been sidelined since dropping a knockout loss to Ignacio Bahamondes back in September of last year Noche UFC — saw his impressive run in the promotion halted in the process.

Prior to his loss, Torres had racked up consecutive victories over Frank Camacho, Nikolas Motta, and Chris Duncan.

And tonight, the Dana White’s Contender Series product turned in the biggest victory of his Octagon tenure so far, turning in a dominant win over veteran challenger, Dober.

Outstriking the vicious striker, Torres dropped Dober in the opening exchanges with a right straight, before eventually forcing referee, Mike Beltran to step in after laying down a slew of unanswered hammer fists.

Below, catch the highlights from Manuel Torres’ win at UFC Mexico City

