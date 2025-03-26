When Bryan Barberena Nearly Retired from the UFC: ‘Get a real job to support us and support our kids’

Veteran welterweight contender, Bryan Barberena has revealed he almost gave up on his combat sports career in search of a “real job” following his sophomore UFC defeat back in 2016.

Barberena — who will look to snap a four-fight losing skid in his return to action, having received his release from his UFC deal in March of last year following his disappointing losing run.

And most recently taking on grappling ace, Gerald Meerschaert, Barberena would suffer a second round arm-triangle choke loss the week before his release, adding to a string of losses against Makhmud Muradov, recent UFC London feature, Gunnar Nelson, as well as former lightweight kingpin, Rafael dos Anjos.

Bryan Barberena opens up on near-retirtement

However, speaking with Combat Sports Today recently, Barberena claims back in 2016, following a loss to former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington — he suggested to his wife that he would quit the Octagon life in search of a “real job”.

“After my second loss I almost stopped fighting,” Bryan Barberena said. “I was just I told my wife you know I’ll you know if I lose one more I’ll I’ll hang them up you know and get a real job to support us and support our kids and our family and everything so um it was like from that point on it was kind of like okay well I really need to put in more work and do more.”

Boasting an 18-12 professional record, Californian veteran, Barberena did rack up some notable wins during his time with the UFC — including a knockout of Robbie Lawler, to go with a string of wins over Matt Brown, Jake Ellenberger, Warrley Alves, Sage Northcutt, and Joe Ellenberger to name a few.