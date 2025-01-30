Top 3 Matchups That the UFC Must Make in 2025

There are many matchups that the UFC must make this year. A month into 2025, there are many exciting matchups that the UFC can make this calendar year. After one PPV event so far that saw a short notice change bring us Islam Makhachev submit Renato Moicano after Arman Tsarukyan dropped out due to injury. With most of the year left there are still many matchups to be made.

Top 3 Matchups that the uFC must make

1. Jon Jones vs. tom Aspinall – Heavyweight Championship

One of the matchups that the UFC must make this year is the heavyweight championship between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Many fans have already been calling for this fight to be made as many have accused Jones of “ducking” Aspinall. With those accusations alone, it’d be one of the best matchups that the UFC must make. It was highly reported that Aspinall was paid a handsome amount to be the backup fighter at UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic.

This fight needs to happen this year as Aspinall has reigned as the interim champion since 2023 and has even defended the interim strap as well. While Jones has made it known he wants a super fight with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, many believe the fight against Tom Aspinall must come first. This should be at the top of matchups that the UFC must make.

2. Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria – Lightweight Championship

A fan’s dream, this has to be one of the matchups that the UFC must make. If the UFC wants to make a super fight, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria would be the perfect matchup. Two of the best current pound-for-pound fighters, stylistically this matchup would be dangerous. Two fighters who can wrestle, grapple and box effectively is a matchup fans and UFC brass should want.

With Makhachev running through the lightweight division and now holding the most title defenses ever in the weight class, a challenge from Topuria would make all sense. With ‘El Matador’ looking dangerous as ever, he could look to move up a weight class and challenge for a second belt.

Both fighters have briefly talked about a potential fight with Topuria stating, “I will be the first one to submit him (Islam Makhachev).” If everything goes according to plan, this is definitely one of the matchups the UFC must make this year.

3. Sean O’Malley vs. Cory Sandhagen – Bantamweight Bout

Stylistically, a matchup that makes perfect sense and one that every fan dreams of watching. Two of the best stand-up fighters in the bantamweight division it only makes sense to pair up contenders Sean O’Malley (#1) and Cory Sandhagen (#4).

With O’Malley coming off a championship loss and sustaining an injury against Merab Dvalishvili, and Sandhagen losing his last one to title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov, it only makes sense. Both are looking to get back into the win column as well as make their cases for a shot at bantamweight gold.

Sandhagen has even expressed interest in fighting ‘Suga’ saying he’s bored without a booked fight and wants to give the fans a fight they want to see. It’s no doubt a fight that everyone would love to see this year and is one of the matchups the UFC must make.