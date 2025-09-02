Tony Ferguson Struggles to Put into Words What Most Recent Victory Means to Him

Tony Ferguson was overcome with emotion following his win at Misfits Boxing 22.

Ferugson snapped and an eight-fight losing skid in Manchester, defeating boxing influencer Nathaniel ‘Salt Papi’ Bustamante via a third-round TKO. Before that moment, it had been more than six years since ‘El Cucuy‘ had seen his hand raised.

Understandably, the former UFC interim lightweight champion was emotional, dropping to his knees in the center of the ring before being bumrushed by his corner.

Speaking with MMA Fighting following his first win since 2019, Ferguson offered some insight into his training camp and how he felt competing in the first professional boxing bout of his career.

“Why am I such a misfit, brother? I’m going to be honest with you, it felt awesome,” Ferguson said. “I was nervous as hell before, you know, camp started. Throughout camp, every single time we’re sparring and showing up to different practices, traveling and making it uncomfortable, felt really comfortable in there after a couple rounds. You know, got hit a couple times, but—listen, no corner and came out with the victory.”

Will Misfits Boxing deliver Tony Ferguson vs. Dillon Danis?

With the victory, Ferguson is now the MFB interim middleweight champion. What comes next for the beloved fan favorite remains to be seen, but a post-fight face-off with Dillon Danis may have set the stage for a fight between two of combat sports’ most polarizing figures.

Ferguson and Danis were originally scheduled to fight under the Global Fight League banner earlier this year. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after the MMA upstart canceled its inaugural two-night event due to financial complications.