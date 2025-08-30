Tony Ferguson TKOs Salt Papi, Snaps Eight-Fight Losing Skid – Misfits Boxing 22 Highlights

Tony Ferguson got back into the win column for the first time since 2019, defeating Salt Papi in the Misfits Boxing 22 co-main event.

Ferguson came out looking to crowd Papi early, but it was Papi who landed the more impactful shots, including a booming left that buckled the former UFC star’s legs.

Despite things looking a little rough for ‘El Cucuy‘ in the opening round, Ferguson started to fight his timing in the second, connecting with a big left against the ropes. Still, the round was relatively close, potentially leaving Ferguson down 0-2 in their five-rounder.

Determined to end his six-year winless streak, Ferguson turned up the heat in the third, landing a barrage of strikes against the ropes that prompted the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Tony Ferguson def. Salt Papi via TKO (strikes) at 2:43 of Round 3 to win the pro interim middleweight world championship.

