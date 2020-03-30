Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje UFC 249 Betting Odds Released

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson has opened as a betting favorite over Justin Gaethje.

According to reports, a fight with Gaethje has been offered to Ferguson by the UFC following the news that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be stuck in Russia and unlikely to compete against him at UFC 249 on April 18.

While a Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight is undoubtedly one of the best and most exciting matchups in the stacked lightweight division, it is still underwhelming given how many were hoping this would finally be the year we see “El Cucuy” battle Nurmagomedov.

Regardless, if it happens, oddsmakers see Ferguson extending his 12-fight winning streak as he is a -170 favorite. Gaethje — winner of his last three fights via first-round knockout — is a +145 underdog, meanwhile.

That means you would have to bet $170 on Ferguson to win $100 while a $100 stake on Gaethje would earn you profits of $145.

Whether the fight takes place remains to be seen. For one, Ferguson has to accept it. Secondly, Gaethje has to accept it as well having notably turned down a short-notice fight with the former interim champion last year.

If Ferguson is willing to fight, however, he has no shortage of options elsewhere. The likes of Dustin Poirier and former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have also offered to step in and face him to save UFC 249.

We’ll just have to see how things develop in the coming hours or days.

Who do you have winning if Ferguson ends up facing Gaethje?