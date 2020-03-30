Dustin Poirier Willing To Step In And Face Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is willing to face Tony Ferguson on short notice.

Ferguson was expected to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 249 on April 18. However, with Nurmagomedov in Russia and the country banning cross-border travel as of this week, “The Eagle” is stuck in his home country and will likely not be able to compete.

The UFC has made alternate plans as they have reportedly offered Ferguson a fight with top contender Justin Gaethje. Whether it happens remains to be seen on both sides, especially with Gaethje having turned down a short-notice fight with Ferguson in the past.

One fighter ready to compete on short notice, however, is Poirier who took to Twitter on Monday to offer his services. He even claims to have reached out to the UFC as well:

Poirier last competed in September when he suffered a third-round submission defeat to Nurmagomedov in their title fight at UFC 242. “The Diamond” was initially expected to have his comeback fight against Dan Hooker at UFC San Diego in May.

Perhaps Poirier will be able to catch a bigger fish in Ferguson.

Do you want this fight to happen? Or should UFC 249 be postponed entirely?