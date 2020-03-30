Tyron Woodley Offers To Face Colby Covington Or Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Tyron Woodley has offered to save the UFC 249 card.

With the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov being stuck in Russia, his lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson on April 18 is likely to be canceled. Justin Gaethje has been offered to Ferguson but it remains to be seen if that’s the fight that will go ahead as of now.

Jorge Masvidal recently offered to step up and save the card by facing Kamaru Usman. And now Woodley is doing the same.

“The Chosen One” took to Twitter where he claimed he would be willing to face either Colby Covington or Ferguson in the UFC 249 headliner.

“@ufc Me vs Qweefington April 18th unless Tony wanna roll back up to his Ultimate Fighter weight for the bag. WW bout won’t take no cheese out his LW macaroni.”

Woodley and Covington looked set to be the fight to replace and headline the recently-canceled UFC London card earlier this month. However, it never came to fruition.

Could it happen on April 18? It appears unlikely but “Chaos” is receptive to the idea.

“The offer still stands @ufc. I’ll go full Teddy Roosevelt & beat the breaks off @TWooodley live from The @whitehouse lawn! Save sports and make it free on @ESPN for the people! Im in such a giving mood I’ll even arrange a tour of the oval office for Tyrone, since Obama never did.‬ #KAG2020“

Do you think we’ll see either fight replace Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson?