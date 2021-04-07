Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, has taken aim at Nate Diaz who he is set to fight on the same card as on May 15.

In the UFC 262 main event we will crown a new lightweight champion.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler will square off for the title recently vacated by the now retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The promotion clearly wanted to add some star power to this pay-per-view event and did so by adding fan favourite ‘El Cucuy’ to the card. He’ll square off against Beneil Dariush over three rounds.

Ferguson is hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak. He first lost by fifth round TKO against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

In December, he dropped to a three-round decision defeat against Oliveira who tops this card.

Last week, it was revealed Nate Diaz will return to action for the first time since 2019 when he takes on Leon Edwards in the UFC 262 co-main event.

The pair will make history in the process as they are the first non-title bout to be scheduled for five rounds in the co-main event slot.

Ferguson took to social media to remind everyone exactly why UFC 262 is already a big success.

“Nathans My Bitch, Fatheads Managers A Snitch, And Mcnuggets Is Jockin’ Everyones Sauce” 🥊💨🍃 We All really Know Why The Fight Sold Out In Minutes!!!! # UFC 262 Countdown Filming A Success 📈 High🕴Standards Crew🍃 No🥇Problemo 🕴 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @MonsterEnergy Work🚣Flow B.O.A.T. pic.twitter.com/GmJon8GXRb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 7, 2021

Do you think we’ll ever see Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz?