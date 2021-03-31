UFC fan favourite Nate Diaz is set to return to the Octagon on May 15.

The former BMF title challenger hasn’t fought since coming up short against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019.

He’ll return to action against top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

‘Rocky’ was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 21 opposite Khamzat Chimaev but that fight was scrapped as the undefeated Swedish fighter cotinues to battle long COVID symptoms.

Belal Muhammad stepped in to replace Chimaev on March 13. Edwards started well and clearly won round one. The fight was over in round two due to an inadvertent eye poke on Muhammad.

Many believed Edwards would run it back with Muhammad but it appears he has got bigger fish to fry.

Diaz took to social media to announce the news last night.

”Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston, Texas,” Diaz wrote. “I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card. I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see you guys there!”

Soon after ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, confirmed Diaz will face off against Edwards over five rounds at UFC 262.

”UFC 262. Five rounds,” Okamoto wrote. “Why not? Let’s have some fun. Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards.”

Who do you think will win at UFC 262? Nate Diaz or Leon Edwards?