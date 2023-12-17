Tony Ferguson releases statement amid retirement calls after lopsided UFC 296 loss: ‘Keep the faith’

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has urged fans and supporters to “keep the faith” after last night’s one-sided unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 last night, despite calls from promotional CEO, Dana White for the Oxnard veteran to retire from active competition.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion and perennial division contender, featured on the main card of UFC 296 last night in Las Vegas, suffering his seventh consecutive loss in the form of a lopsided decision defeat to Liverpool native, Pimblett.

The defeat came as Ferguson’s second since the summer, having previously dropped an eventual third round arm-triangle submission loss to Bobby Green back in July at UFC 291 in a lightweight scrap.

And following his loss, Ferguson, who was described as appearing “old” and “slow” by promotional leader, White, was urged to call time on his storied and memorable career in the sport.

“I would love to see Tony (Ferguson) retire,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 296. “When you talk about a skid, you look at the guys he fought, too. That plays a factor into it and how did he look right up until he lost? Tony tonight looked like he should retire.”

“Listen, Tony’s been an absolute warrior and a dog in this sport,” White continued. “I don’t want to disrespect him by publicly talking about him retiring but I would love to see him retire. That’s really where my head’s at.”

Tony Ferguson addresses UFC 296 defeat

And speaking for the first time since his loss to Pimblett overnight, Ferguson thanked fans and supporters – urging them to keep faith.

“Love my fans & supporters you all are f*ckin’ fire,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official Instagram Stories. “Met lots of you tonight, keep the faith MF’s. One foot in front of the other b*tches, remember what I said crew – champ.”

What’s next for Tony Ferguson after another loss at UFC 296?