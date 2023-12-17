Dana White calls for Tony Ferguson to retire after UFC 296 loss to Paddy Pimbett: ‘I would love to see it’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has claimed he hopes former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson calls time on his mixed martial arts career following last night’s unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, which came as the veteran’s seventh consecutive loss on the trot.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion and perennial divisional contender at 155 pounds, made his return to the Octagon last night in a main card clash with Liverpool prospect, Pimblett, suffering a relatively comprehensive unanimous judging loss to the former Cage Warriors gold holder.

Dropped in the opening round by Pimblett, Tony Ferguson would managed to survive a late first frame onslaught from the British lightweight, before attempting to work off his back in the second round of their clash.

Appearing to force Pimblett onto the back foot – who appeared quite severely fatigued in the third and final round, Ferguson was unable to mount any real significant offense in the third round on the feet, before he was eventually taken down – where he remained for the remainder of the fight.

Dana White urges Tony Ferguson to retire after UFC 296

And sharing his thoughts on the Oxnard native’s decision loss to Pimblett, UFC CEO, White claimed that he would “love” to see the faltering Ferguson retire from fighting, and remained coy on the possibility of even ever offering him bouts again.

“I would love to see Tony (Ferguson) retire,” Dana White told assembled media after UFC 296. “When you talk about a skid, you look at the guys he fought, too. That plays a factor into it and how did he look right up until he lost? Tony tonight looked like he should retire.”

“Listen, Tony’s been an absolute warrior and a dog in this sport,” White continued. “I don’t want to disrespect him by publicly talking about him retiring but I would love to see him retire. That’s really where my head’s at.”

What’s next for Tony Ferguson after his UFC 296 loss?