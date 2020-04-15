Tony Ferguson Rips Khabib Nurmagomedov & Reacts To May 9 Event

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has taken aim at 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC announced an event on May 9.

The MMA promotion was previously forced to shut down its UFC 249 card scheduled to take place this weekend. Ferguson was originally due to face Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the main event.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel bans Nurmagomedov was forced out of the fight. He was replaced by top contender Justin Gaethje before Disney intervened and advised White to call off the event. This is believed to be linked to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom taking issue with the show going ahead in his state.

Yesterday evening the UFC announced it will go ahead with an event on May 9 at an undisclosed location.

‘El Cucuy’ quickly took to Twitter to react to the news and fire some shots at long-time rival Nurmagomedov, he wrote.

“‘Varsity Mentality’ Professional Fight♟Prep -CSO- # ufc249 # ChampShitOnly”

“‘Tiramisu Time’ You Know What Day It Is Crew, # Tiramisu Tuesday Compliments Of Good Ol’e Fathead. Still Cutting Weight # ufc249 Wanted To Give Ya Something Sweet & Neat. I’ll Save Mine For After Weigh In’s @ RealFPJr Thanks Hermano For The Recipe -CSO-“

The tiramisu reference is, of course, a dig at the undefeated Russian who was previously pulled out of their fight due to missing weight. Ferguson has never let Nurmagomedov live it down due to the fact he was pictured eating the dessert during fight week before going on to fail weight.

While Ferguson and Gaethje are expected to headline the event, the UFC also announced a full list of fights that are expected to go down on May 9. This will include Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz, Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer and many more – check out the full card below.

Here is the *targeted* card for May 9. Very fluid. Some have verbally agreed, others are hesitant and want more details. Fighters want to fight but these are crazy circumstances, obviously. But … this is the card as of today, UFC is working on. pic.twitter.com/7s7OfwXOW9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2020

Will we ever see Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight?