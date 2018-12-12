Tony Ferguson Responds To Dustin Poirier’s Latest Callout

Tony Ferguson responds to the latest callout made by fellow top contender Dustin Poirier through the power of Twitter. It all started once Poirier voiced his frustration with the lightweight division as there is a hold-up at the top. The reason for that is due to Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov being on the sidelines. Until the NSAC makes their ruling regarding their involvement in the UFC 229 brawl, these two stars aren’t allowed to fight.

This leads us to Ferguson and Poirier as they are the next fighters in line for the strap. UFC President Dana White even tossed out two potential ideas for these stars. That would be to have Ferguson challenge Khabib for the strap. On the flip side, McGregor would fight Poirier at the same time. Then the winners of these fights would compete against each other. It would be like a mini lightweight tournament.

This leads us to Ferguson responding to the latest callout by Poirier who started it when he sent out this first tweet:

“Just woke up and read theres gonna be more waiting around at the top of the lightweight division. Let’s give the fans the violence they deserve @TonyFergusonXT. Let’s go @ufc !!! Stop holding up my weight class!”

Just woke up and read theres gonna be more waiting around at the top of the lightweight division…



Let's give the fans the violence they deserve @TonyFergusonXT



Let's go @ufc !!! Stop holding up my weight class! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 10, 2018

The former UFC interim lightweight champ fired back with his own tweet and doesn’t appear to be interested in making that fight happen.

“I Liked You Better When You Were Quiet Kid. Don’t Ruin A Good Thing You Got “Goin’… Diamond” @DustinPoirier TonyFergusonMMA Is Tops, Much More Efficient Than @TheNotoriousMMA & @TeamKhabib In The Same Day. I Already Know How To Beat You By The Way You Tweet. Sit Down.”

I Liked You Better When You Were Quiet Kid. Don’t Ruin A Good Thing You Got “Goin’… Diamond” @DustinPoirier TonyFergusonMMA Is Tops, Much More Efficient Than @TheNotoriousMMA & @TeamKhabib In The Same Day. I Already Know How To Beat You By The Way You Tweet. Sit Down 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2018