‘I’m Being Real With It’ Tony Ferguson Reacts to Dana White’s Retirement Remarks

Tony Ferguson has no plans to retire after UFC Abu Dhabi as Dana White had hoped.

Ferguson is set to take on Michael Chiesa as he’s on a seven-fight losing streak and White has said win-or-lose he hopes this is the final fight for Ferguson. However, ‘El Cuucy’ says he still feels like he can compete at a high level and doesn’t see a need to retire

“Well, we want Dana to do a lot of shit too…,” Ferguson said at media day (via BJPENN.com). “I’m being real with it. At 170 pounds, I’m not killing myself to get to 155. I do feel fresher. 155 is closer to my high school wrestling weight, 152 pounds. So you guys do the math. I’m forty f*cking years old. I’ve been competing in this sport for a very long time, all around in sports for over thirty five years. Kind of crazy. Wrestled in college at 165. 170 is what I won The Ultimate Fighter at. Michael Chiesa won it at 155.”

Tony Ferguson didn’t stop there as he felt like he still has plenty of fights left to give the sport and plans on doing something extraordinary on Saturday at UFC Abu Dhabi.

“We do the math. We do the numbers. You’re not supposed to go backwards. I’ve been fighting backwards my whole entire time trying to just stay there for who god knows what reason. 170, I feel comfortable. I don’t feel like this is gonna be my last fight. I have to do some extraordinary sh*t, is what I’m planning to do,” Ferguson said.

Tony Ferguson Vows To Choke Out Michael Chiesa At UFC Abu Dhabi

Despite being on a seven-fight losing streak, Tony Ferguson still has confidence he will beat Michael Chiesa.

Ferguson not only thinks he will beat Chiesa, despite being a heavy underdog, he thinks he will be able to finish Chiesa as he expects to submit him.

Tony Ferguson sends a message to Michael Chiesa 👀



“I’m going to out work you, I’m gonna punch you, you’re gonna shoot in I’m gonna choke you out…



I’m not gonna give you any time to breathe and I hope your conditioning is really good.”



“This is mixed martial arts.” Tony Ferguson said. “I’m going to go in there and outwork you. I’m going to punch you. You’re going to shoot in, I’m going to choke you out. Paddy [Pimblett] I shouldn’t have let him up [in our fight]. I had too many people telling me the wrong shit, when I know damn well I have the confidence to get to where I need to go. I have nothing against you Michael Chiesa. But, I’m going to bring the fight to you. I’m not going to give you any time to breathe, and I hope your conditioning is really good.”

Tony Ferguson last won back in June of 2019 when he beat Donald Cerrone.