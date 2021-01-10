Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has provided his fans with an update about the arm which appeared to be seriously injured during his lopsided defeat against Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

For those of you with short memories, Ferguson was caught in an armbar in the first round of his co-main event bout by BJJ specialist Oliveira. The arm was fully extended, and the Brazilian was cranking but Ferguson refused to tap. He ultimately survived the round and completed the 15-minute fight but was soundly beaten adding to a poor 2020 for ‘El Cucuy’ who also lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 earlier in the year.

Things are already looking up for Ferguson in the new year. The fan favorite took to social media to reveal his arm had been given the all clear by doctors, something he was extremely happy about based on the video he posted alongside the information.

“It’s Tiramisu Tuesday MF’s!!!” That Feeling Ya Get When The Doc Says The Arm Is As Good As Iron Ahhhhhhhh Ah Ahhhhh Ahhhh Ah # Its Alright That Type Of Guy Moment Brought To You By Champ Shit Only -CSO- # ThatIsAll”

“It’s Tiramisu🍮Tuesday MF’s!!!” That Feeling Ya Get When The Doc Says The Arm Is As Good As Iron Ahhhhhhhh Ah Ahhhhh Ahhhh Ah # Its💪🦸‍♂️👍Alright 🎶 That Type Of Guy Moment Brought To You By🥇Champ Shit Only™️ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ThatIsAll 🍃🕴🍃 pic.twitter.com/0uE9RWjJZf — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 6, 2021

Who do you think Tony Ferguson should fight next?