Tony Ferguson warns ‘Sensitive’ Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC 296: ‘He’s gonna run out of that cage back to mommy’

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson claims he’s supremely confident of snapping his lengthy six-fight losing skid at UFC 296 this weekend against Paddy Pimblett, describing the Liverpool native as “sensitive” and more concerned with his social media presence than fighting.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he featured at UFC 291 back in July in Salt Lake City – suffering a late third round arm-triangle submission loss to Bobby Green.

As for Pimblett, the promotional-perfect contender has been sidelined himself since he co-headlined UFC 282 back in December of last year, landing a hugely-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon to improve his Octagon winning streak to four consecutive fights.

Tony Ferguson vows to beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

And attempting to bring a much-needed halt to his losing run and spring a victory for the first time since a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over former title challenger, Donald Cerrone, Ferguson has vowed to do such this weekend at UFC 296 – envisioning no other outcome against Pimblett.

“It’s [the fight] going to go the way I want,” Tony Ferguson told ESPN MMA. “I’ve already visualized it, I’ve trained my ass off for it and I don’t see this kid [Paddy Pimblett] beating me. He’s worried about me blocking him on Instagram, sensitive little bastard.”

“Wait till you get cut,” Tony Ferguson continued. “And you start to see your own blood, you’re gonna run out of that cage back to mommy.”

And ahead of his return at UFC 296, Ferguson is set to bring with him former United States Navy SEAL, David Goggins into his corner for his fight with Pimblett – who recently put the former interim champion through his paces as part of a greulling “hell week” training regime.