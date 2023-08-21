Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has once more claimed he has no intentions of calling time on his combat sports career, despite calls for him to hang up his gloves after suffering a sixth consecutive defeat at UFC 291 back in July against fellow veteran, Bobby Green.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder, returned to the lightweight limit back in July at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah, suffering a buzzer-beating third round submission loss to the above-mentioned, Green, with the San Bernardino native landing a late D’Arce choke submission win.

The defeat came as Oxnard veteran, Ferguson’s sixth on the trot, following prior one-sided losses to Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje – the last of which in his second interim title fight under the banner of the UFC.

And despite suffering another defeat in a much-scrutinized performance, Ferguson initially shot down suggestions and calls for him to call time on his storied mixed martial arts career.

Tony Ferguson denounces calls for him to retire from MMA

In the weeks since, Ferguson has reiterated his intentions to continue fighting, claiming he has no intentions to call time on his combat sports stint, and taking umbrage with those who think he should.

“I haven’t sparred good since (Edson) Barboza or (Josh) Thompson,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official X account. “Only time I find myself in a cage is when I fight. Since the pandemic none of this sh*t has been fun. I used to smile a lot moar (sic) when I was competing. Been so busy taking care of others instead of myself.”

“Created boundaries between those who are bad for me,” Tony Ferguson continued. “Structured myself so I don’t make the same mistakes. No I’m not retiring & f*ck those who think I should. I have work to do & I’m one p*ssed off MF.”

Continued ⬇️

7.) Created Boundaries Between Those Who Are Bad For Me

8.) Structured Myself So I Don’t Make The Same Mistakes

9.) No I’m Not Retiring & Fuck Those Who Think I Should

10.) I Have Work To Do & I’m One Pissed Off MF

-Champ ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🎠 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 21, 2023

Without a victory since 2019, Ferguson’s most recent win came in the form of a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over recent Hall of Fame inductee and former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone, which came as his record-setting twelfth consecutive win at 155lbs.

Would you like to see Tony Ferguson continue fighting in the UFC?