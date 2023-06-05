Former interim UFC titleholder, Tony Ferguson has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI (Driving Under the Influence) charges brought against him, after he is alleged to have flipped a truck he was manoeuvring outside a nightclub in Hollywood, California last month.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC and the victor of The Ultimate Fighter 13 back in June 2011, was arrested and booked into jail back in May of this year after he is alleged to have crashed a truck he was operating into multiple parked vehicles outside a nightclub in Hollywood, flipping the vehicle onto its side.

And as per a report from MMA Junkie per online court records in Hollywood, California, Ferguson, 39, has elected to plead not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him at his arraignment on June 1. last.

Tony Ferguson has been booked to fight Bobby Green at UFC 291 in July

In the time since, Tony Ferguson, who was described as “very uncooperative” during the process of his arrest, has been booked to make his Octagon return next month, featuring in a main card fight against Bobby Green at UFC 291 on July 29. at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Last competing in the main event of UFC 279 back in September of last year, Oxnard veteran, Tony Ferguson was promoted from a co-main event slot with Li Jingliang, taking on former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz in an impromptu welterweight main event fight.

Suffering his fifth consecutive loss in a career-worst losing skid, Ferguson dropped an eventual fourth round guillotine choke loss to Diaz, which followed defeats to Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Without a win since UFC 238 in June 2019, Ferguson landed a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO victory against incoming UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone.