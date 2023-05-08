Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, has been released from police custody on own recognizance, after he was arrested over the weekend and charged with DUI, after rolling his pickup truck into parked vehicles outside a Hollywood, California nightclub.

Refusing to take submit to a field sobriety test at the scene of the incident, Ferguson is alleged to have become “very uncooperative” with responding law enforcement officers at the time of his arrest. Reports also confirmed how Tony Ferguson, who was uninjured following the incident, was travelling with passengers in his own vehicle, with responders from the fire department retrieving Ferguson and passengers from the truck without incident.

Tony Ferguson has since been released on own recognizance

Booked into the Hollywood Community Police Station at 6:00 am local time, bond for Tony Ferguson was originally set at $30,000, however, he was released at 12:12 pm local time on his own recognizance. (H/T MMA Junkie)

In the midst of a five-fight losing streak, Ferguson’s most recent win came in the form of a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO back in June 2019, which extended his division-best winning spree to 12 consecutive fights.

Last time out, the Oxnard native headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year against Nate Diaz in an impromptu welterweight main event, suffering an eventual fourth round guillotine choke submission loss.

Winning interim lightweight gold back in October 2017, Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee with a third round triangle choke submission in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Nevada, however a catastrophic knee injury which required surgery prevented him fighting for undisptued gold in a title unification fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.