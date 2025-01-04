Tony Ferguson reignites bitter rivalry with UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘You’re still my b*tch’

Teasing a return to action as soon as later this annum, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has once more hit put at bitter enemy, Khabib Nurmagomedov — claiming the Russian is still his “b*tch” after their litany of failed clashes during their respective runs in the UFC.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, set an unwanted record in his most recent outing at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi back in the summer, dropping a one-sided opening round rear-naked choke submission loss to Ultimate Fighter winner, Michael Chiesa.

And with the defeat, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson suffered his eighth consecutive loss in the last four years, seeing him overtake former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn for the most successive defeats in the history of the promotion.

Tony Ferguson rekindles historic rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Revealing plans to make another return to the Octagon in a potential final bid to end his lengthy losing skid, Ferguson once more take aim at long-time Russian enemy, Nurmagomedov — labelling him a “eunic” and calling him his “b*tch”.

“Shut Up Fathead Eure Still My B*tch,” Tony Ferguson posted to Khabib Nurmagomedov on his official X account. “You fought 2 round “pro” padded fights leading up to the @ufc Easy to talk when you’re not competing ya Eunic Once a coward always a coward – Champ -CSO- # 29-1 ok maybe 2.”

Slated to fight a staggering five times during their respective runs in the promotion, most recently, Ferguson was set to headline UFC 249 against Nurmagomedov in an overdue title fight, however, amid the pandemic, the pairing was scratched in favor of an interim title fight between Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, where he dropped his first defeat following a record-setting 12-fight unbeaten run at lightweight.