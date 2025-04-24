Ian Garry Blasts Carlos Prates: “When the Going Gets Tough, He Quits And I’ll Make Him Quit Again”

Ian Garry thinks Carlos Prates is a quitter.

After coming up short for the first time in his career, ‘The Future’ will look to bounce back when he takes on the Fighting Nerds’ golden child at UFC Kansas City on Saturday night.

It’s a big moment for both fighters. Particularly for Prates, who could skyrocket himself into the welterweight top 10 and potentially set the stage for his first shot at UFC gold.

Of course, Garry has no intention of letting that happen.

In the weeks leading up to their headliner in ‘The City of Fountains,’ Garry dubbed Prates a quitter, accusing the Brazilian of bowing out of fights when the going gets a little too tough. ‘The Future’ doubled down on his comments during the UFC Kansas City media day on Wednesday, promising to put Prates in a position where he’ll be desperate to throw in the towel.

“Look, his team is called the Fighting Nerds. They do the same thing, but they’ve never seen a fight where I quit mid-fight,” Garry said. “When I saw that, right, he put his hand in the air, he waved at the ref and said, ‘I’m done.’ I have never seen that in MMA. Now, we’re talking about this guy being one of the baddest men in the division, ten fight knockouts. “Well, let’s show the true Carlos as well. When the going gets tough, he quits. And on Saturday night, I’m going to put him in that position where he has to make a choice, and I want him to quit.”

Garry’s basis for calling Prates a quitter stems from an early fight in the Brazilian’s career when he signaled to the referee that he was done.

This is who casuals think their next champion is because hes cool and smokes cigarettes lol



Once a quitter always a quitter we will expose Carlos Prates and make the fraud quit again Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/r3m1RxzZ0G — Mpi (@MpiBets) April 22, 2025

Obviously, much has changed since then. Prates is currently sitting on an 11-fight win streak with his last four victories coming inside the Octagon, all via knockout.