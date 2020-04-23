Tony Ferguson: Justin Gaethje Fight Will Go Down ‘Like A Scrap’

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson expects a fan-friendly fight when he collides with Justin Gaethje next month.

The pair are slated to face each other for the interim lightweight title at the rescheduled UFC 249 event set to take place on May 9. And “El Cucuy” believes the fans will be in for quite the show should the event go ahead:

“It goes down like a scrap,” Ferguson told theScore MMA podcast (via Express). “Its a barn burner man. Dude doesn’t just throw punches, he throws kicks… he is a freestyle fighter. He’s a brawler.

“He will be ready for more than three rounds. I’m really looking forward to it. So, I hope it goes a couple of rounds. We can give the crowd an actual show.”

Ferguson is known for his cardio and volume with many believing those will be factors against the hard-hitting Gaethje. And the former interim champion plans on setting the pace against “The Highlight”:

“I see nothing but keeping it solid, man,” Ferguson said. “Making sure the basics are covered, and really going after this guy. Really, really getting after it.”

Although he would be naturally disappointed that he’s facing Gaethje instead of Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed title, Ferguson can only give credit to the former WSOF champion for stepping up to the plate.

“I got nothing against him (Gaethje), he’s a good opponent,” Ferguson added. “Bushido to him and his team. No animosity man. The guy’s a gamer.”

The winner of the fight will be crowned interim lightweight champion and will ideally face Nurmagomedov in a title unification fight later this year.

Do you think we will get a Fight of the Year candidate from Ferguson vs. Gaethje?