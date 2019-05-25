Re-Watch: Tony Ferguson Goes To War With Anthony Pettis In Bloodbath

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson is set for his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon in two weeks (Sat. June 8, 2019).

He’ll be facing fellow fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at the UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV). The action goes down from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Crazy enough, Ferguson vs. Cerrone isn’t even in a headliner or co-headliner role.

The PPV is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye. Headlining the card is a bout for the vacant 135-pound title between flyweight champ Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. However, Ferguson vs. Cerrone is being touted as the people’s main event of the card.

As we prepare for the return of “El Cucuy,” check out one of his best fights to date. Watch the latest “Free Fight” from the UFC’s YouTube channel, as Tony Ferguson goes to war with Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 229. The pair put on an all-out bloodbath of a war, which lasted into the second round.

However, Pettis broke his hand in the second round, and couldn’t get off the stool for the third. As a result, Ferguson was awarded the TKO victory. Despite the underwhelming finish, the bout took home Fight Of The Night, and rightfully so.

Check out the full fight for free in the video player below: