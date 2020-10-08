Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is considering a move up in weight to 170lbs. ‘El Cuccy’ has even suggested fight legend, Nick Diaz could be his first opponent at welterweight.

Diaz announced last month that he was set to return to the sport after a 14-week training program and test weight cut. The former Strikeforce champion has since been called out by a bunch of welterweight fighters including top contenders Leon Edwards and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

Ferguson is looking to return to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May. ‘The Highlight’ put a beating on Ferguson for five rounds before referee Herb Dean mercifully waved off the fight.

‘El Cuccy’ was supposed to fight on the UFC 254 undercard later this month against Dustin Poirier but that bout fell through due to financial issues. Ferguson was briefly linked to alternative opponents for October 24 before withdrawing from the event altogether.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN Ferguson revealed he is ready to step up to welterweight and see’s Diaz as a perfect fight to introduce himself to the division.

“I like to fight, if I don’t, I gotta bump up to 170,” Ferguson said. “I hear Nick Diaz is looking for competition. I’m a 170-pounder … UFC told me, ‘well you’re kinda small’ well I have a big frame. All I was eating is like once a day because I was barely making ends meet. I got the frame for like a 205 pounder.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Ferguson was riding a 12-fight win streak before losing to Gaethje. The TUF 13 champion holds several high-profile wins over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Kevin Lee, Edson Barboza, and Rafael Dos Anjos. He has been matched up against Khabib Nurmagomedov five times but the fight has never actually happened. UFC boss Dana White revealed recently that he is still open to the idea of booking the fight again. This latest news from Ferguson may mean we never actually get to see him challenge the lightweight king.

