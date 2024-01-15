Tony Ferguson undergoes elbow surgery in hope of prolonging UFC career despite calls for retirement: ‘Wolverine recovery’

Tony Ferguson undergoes another surgery, this time on his elbow, in hopes of continuing. MMA career.

Ferguson is now on a seven-fight losing streak after losing to Paddy Pimblett as recently as December in the pair’s main card clash at UFC 296.

At UFC 296 last month. A once feared and elite lightweight, Ferguson is a shell of his former self and now at 39 years old a turnaround seems unlikely.

However, Ferguson is steadfast in continuing to career despite many calling for him to hang up the gloves.

“Arthros CopyThat -CSO- UpGrade Thanks Dr. ️Mora — Champ,” Ferguson wrote on X, “Be’GonBone Fragments Morning 3 Hour Sesh’ In The Boox! Wolverine Recovery TwoWeeks.”

Tony Ferguson faces another setback after injury

Posting to his Instagram, Ferguson would reveal that he had recently undergone surgery on his elbow to remove bone fragments.

“Love My Fans & Supporters, You All Are Fuckin’ Fire Met Lots Of You Saturday/ This Weekend / This Week Keep The Faith MF’s. One Foot In Front Of The Other B*tches. Remember What I Said Crew” – Champ -CSO- # ThereIsNoSuccessWithoutStruggle # Not RetiringCasuals # EatAFat OneYa’BunchOfEunics

Injuries plagued Ferguson’s career and forced him to miss out on several big fights including a undisputed title fight clash against Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Ferguson became UFC interim lightweight champion, a shot at undisputed gold has eluded him.

Dana White wants Tony Ferguson to retire following UFC 296pic.twitter.com/xyt2o2NiwS — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 17, 2023

During his prime ‘El Cucuy’ was a nightmare to deal with – toughness, cardio, a good jiu-jitsu game and unusual striking style led him to a blood-filled 12-fight win streak which saw him claim victories over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis and Edson Barboza.

Whatever he decided to do next, Ferguson will forever be a beloved fighter who gave fans many memorable moments and will go down as a legend.

