Tony Ferguson Distances Himself From Future Dustin Poirier Fight: ‘He’s Full Of Sh*t’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has distanced himself from a future showdown with fellow former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier – insisting that the Lafayette striker flaked on a potential fight in the past, and claimed he was “full of sh*t”.

Tony Ferguson, who features in a high-profile main card bout at UFC 274 this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona – attempts to snap a three-fight losing skid as he meets with one-time title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Tony Ferguson was previously expected to fight Dustin Poirier in October 2020 on ‘Fight Island’

Back in October of 2020, however, Ferguson, who had just seen his record-setting 12-fight winning streak in the division snapped by UFC 274 headliner, Justin Gaethje, was expected to co-headline UFC 254 against Poirier, until the latter confirmed that the bout had been shelved due to financial issues with the organization.

The Oxnard native most recently featured on the main card of UFC 262 back in May of last year in a matchup against Kings MMA staple. Beneil Dariush, suffering a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss to the surging contender.

Over the course of this week on his official Twitter account, Poirier answered a fan question, asking if he would fight the victor of this weekend’s clash between Ferguson and Chandler this weekend, he replied, “prolly (probably) so”.

Ferguson, on the other hand, however, appears to be more than over on the thought of fighting his fellow former interim gold holder in the future, claiming that Poirier is “full of sh*t”.

“He’s (Dustin Poirier) full of sh*t,” Tony Ferguson told assembled media ahead of UFC 274. “I’m gonna be real, he said he wanted to fight me many times, and I even gave the opportunity, and then he wanted more money to be able to fight.”

“The kid’s full of sh*t,” Tony Ferguson explained. “You know, nothing against Poirier or any of the other fighters, but I’m worried about (Michael) Chandler. We prepared for this guy for UFC 274 for many, many weeks. I brought in some good, smart people to be able to structure all the stuff and all the talent that I have, to be able to go out there and go get this victory on Saturday night. I’m a different animal.”

In his most recent professional victory, Ferguson managed to stop Donald Cerrone with a second round doctor’s stoppage win back in June 2019 in a Fight of the Night classic.

