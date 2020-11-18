Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has informed MMA fans that Michael Chandler has accepted another fight. Heavily impacting the chances of a December showdown between the two top lightweight challenges.

With multiple callouts coming from the former Bellator champion challenging “El Cucuy”, to welcome Chandler to the UFC. It was hopeful that we would see the pair eventually fight. With Tony Ferguson agreeing to take on the UFC newcomer at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. A card that had been hit heavily with injuries. With double champ, Amanda Nunes forced to withdraw from her Featherweight title defense against challenger Megan Anderson.

Hopes of a blockbuster fight between Ferguson and Chandler began to grow. However, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter to announce that the UFC had informed him that Michael Chandler had accepted to fight somebody else.

UFC has said you have already accepted Another Fight ese! So @MikeChandlerMMA stop crying to @espnmma about fighting me. You want to compete against me I’ll be in Vegas Dec 12. Accept or we move on. -Champ Shit Only™️ kid ⚔️🕶 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 F’kn #AmateurHour # BeGon’Thot pic.twitter.com/Ua4p4moi8W — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 18, 2020

For the past few months it has been clear how much Chandler wanted Ferguson to be his welcome fight to the UFC. A fight that if victorious would throw his name straight in to title fight talks. However, with Tony Ferguson clearly not waiting around to fight the former Bellator champion. We may have to hope that the pair cross paths in the near future. Since it is clear that the animosity between the two lightweight challenges is continuing to grow.

While talking to ESPN, Chandler came forward honestly saying that 3 and a half weeks is not enough time to prepare for a fight against Tony Ferguson. But, the former Bellator star has shown interest in being the co-main event for the much anticipated UFC 257 on Jan. 23. A card that sees the return of Conor McGregor. Chandler is willing to fight Ferguson in January 2021 as this will give the UFC newcomer enough time to prepare for the 3rd ranked lightweight challenger. But, will Tony Ferguson accept?

Do you want to see Chandler face Ferguson at UFC 257?