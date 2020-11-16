It doesn’t look like Tony Ferguson will be competing before the end of the year.

Ferguson recently called for a fight with Michael Chandler with the expectation that it would take place at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event set for December 12.

““Time-2-Rise” # D’arceKnightRises … Again ⚔️🕶 Lets Close out 2020 In Style. Michael Chandler you Putz, Ya Asked For It. # AddedToTheListBish’ CSO™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 December. @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc @MikeChandlerMMA # My👇Mat -Champ 🕴”

Given that the event lost its original headliner in the women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson along with it being card lacking major names, a lightweight bout between Ferguson and Chandler would have certainly beefed it up considerably.

However, that doesn’t look to be the case according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“Here’s Tony Ferguson begging to be added [to UFC 256] and I don’t think he’s going to be added,” Helwani said on DC & Helwani. “… He’s getting no response and I’m told he’s hitting a brick wall.”

El Cucuy is currently doubtful for December



It’s unclear why exactly the fight isn’t being given the green light.

After all, both fighters want to compete against each other and it’s a matchup that makes plenty of sense given the current state of the division. Hopefully, things change in the next few days.

UFC 256 is currently set to be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

What do you make of Ferguson potentially not being added to UFC 256?