Ex-UFC star Tony Ferguson announced as latest addition to GFL roster

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has been announced as the latest addition to the new GFL (Global Fight League) banner, appearing to end his lengthy 14-year tenure with the Dana White-led organization.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight gold holder and a victor of The Ultimate Fighter during his historic tenure in the Octagon, was heavily linked with a potential move to the GFL in recent weeks, having remained sidelined since last summer in a trip to Abu Dhabi.

And setting an unwanted record after suffering his eighth consecutive loss in the promotion, Ferguson succumbed to a one-sided opening round rear-naked choke submission loss to fellow TUF victor, Michael Chiesa in the pair’s rescheduled matchup at the welterweight limit.

GFL announce signing of ex-UFC champion, Tony Ferguson

Targeting a return to action in the coming months, Oxnard native, Ferguson has been announced as the latest addition to the GFL — along with controversial former Bellator MMA contender, Dillon Danis — with the promotion announcing the signing of the duo on their official social media.

The Global Fight League announces that Tony Ferguson has signed with them 🚨



PS: Multiple fighters have refuted signing with the GFL and have accused them of false advertising. pic.twitter.com/Q6wseHQYK8 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) January 24, 2025

After the turn of this year to boot, Ferguson’s potential move to the GFL gathered more pace, when former interim title challenger and prior opponent of the veteran; Kevin Lee — revealed he was in talks to fight the Californian star in a rematch of their championship pairing back in 2017.

“April 4th. is the first event [for the GFL],” Tony Ferguson told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I’ve heard a couple names tossed around. The one that interests me the most is Tony Ferguson, you know. I think Tony has had his ups and downs in his career, but we’ve had a great fight for the UFC championship, and I think that’s something that a lot of people can get behind.”

During his iconic tenure with the UFC, Ferguson enjoyed a stunning seven-year undefeated run, which saw him turn in a record-setting 12-fight winning spree, including notable wins over the likes of Gleison Tibau, Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone.