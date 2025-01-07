Kevin Lee reveals talks for rematch fight with Tony Ferguson in massive GFL move for ex-UFC champion

Ahead of his new year debut with the GFL, former title challenger, Kevin Lee has revealed talks have been taken place for him to take on former interim UFC champion, Tony Ferguson in a move which would see the latter depart the Octagon and rekindle their rivalry dating back to 2017.

Lee, a former lightweight and welterweight feature under the banner of the UFC, was confirmed on the roster of the newly-launched GFL (Global Fight League) before the turn of the year, with the view to making his promotional debut in the opening quarter of 2025.

Sidelined since making his return to mixed martial arts competition with the regional Lights Out Championship organization back in September, Michigan native, Lee would turn in a first round rear-naked choke submission win over Thaigo Oliveira, returning him to the winner’s enclosure for the first time since 2022.

Kevin Lee reveals talks for Tony Ferguson to swap the UFC for the GFL

And welcoming the chance to take on the likes of current Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov — as well as current UFC pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev in the near future, Kevin Lee claimed a potential rematch with the previously mentioned, Ferguson has already been broached to him.

“April 4th. is the first event [for the GFL],” Tony Ferguson told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “I’ve heard a couple names tossed around. The one that interests me the most is Tony Ferguson, you know. I think Tony has had his ups and downs in his career, but we’ve had a great fight for the UFC championship, and I think that’s something that a lot of people can get behind.”

"I've heard a couple of names tossed around. The one that interests me the most is Tony Ferguson… That's a fight that I really, really want." – @MoTownPhenom



Could we see Kevin Lee x Tony Ferguson in the GFL? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YRbMZ1W7b — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 7, 2025

“And that’s a fight that I really, really want,” Kevin Lee explained. “So April 4th. is the first event. We’re about four months out. You know, I’m already, you know, let me show you how I’m working with. Yeah. Oh, yes. It’s a nice little show. Four months out, you know, I’m working every day. I’m working hard, and we’re going to put on a good fight.”

Headlining UFC 216, Lee took on the above-mentioned, Ferguson for the interim lightweight title in a main event clash, ultimately dropping an eventual third round triangle choke submission loss to the then streaking contender as part of their grudge fight in Las Vegas.