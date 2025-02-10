‘Big Cap from Chael’ – Joaquin Buckley Calls Out Sonnen for Downplaying Colby Covington Loss

Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appreciate Chael Sonnen trying to downplay his win over Colby Covington in December.

Closing out the UFC’s year in sunny Tampa, Florida, ‘New Mansa’ delivered a dominant performance against the former three-time title challenger, earning a doctor’s stoppage TKO in the third round of their welterweight headliner.

Sonnen, who was in Covington’s corner that new, ultimately threw in the towel after Covington sustained a nasty cut over his right eyelid. But despite watching his fighter get bloodied and battered for nearly three full rounds, ‘The American Gangster’ did his best to console Covington backstage.

In a video clip, which you can see below, Sonnen went through a list of things ‘Chaos’ did well and suggested that the outspoken Trump supporter was beginning to “turn the tide” before the stoppage came.

"That does not count, I do not accept that" 😅



Coach Chael Sonnen with words of encouragement for Colby Covington after his loss at #UFCTampa…



📹 @ColbyCovMMA via YouTube pic.twitter.com/iW68EwLpXc — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 16, 2024

Needless to say, Buckley didn’t appreciate Sonnen trying to discredit the biggest win of his career.

“It’s big Cap from Chael, you know,” Buckley said of Sonnen’s post-fight comments during an interview with Parry Punch. “Sometimes you gonna say whatever you got to say in order to, you know, protect Colby. But, you know, people saw it. You know what I mean? People—people saw the fight. They can already see that I was not slowing down. I was actually picking up the pace.”

Joaquin Buckley wants to headline UFC Kansas City with Kamaru Usman

Following his win over Covington, Buckley called for a clash with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. ‘New Mansa’ echoed that same sentiment later on in his interview with Parry Punch, suggesting the two could headline the promotion’s return to Kansas City on April 26.

Unfortunately for Buckley, Usman doesn’t sound too interested in fighting the rising contender. At least, not yet.