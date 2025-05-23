Jon Jones mocks rival Tom Aspinall amid continued sidelining: ‘Shut your mouth and do as you’re told’

Polarizing heavyweight champion, Jon Jones continues to rile up fans on social media this week, claiming fellow titleholder, Tom Aspinall should just “shut” his mouth and do what the UFC brass ask him to do.

Jones, a current heavyweight gold holder, has been continually linked with a title unification clash against interim champion, Aspinall since his most recent outing against the now-retired, Stipe Miocic back in November of last year at UFC 309.

And successfully defending his portion of the crown that night at Madison Square Garden, Jones sent the veteran, Miocic into retirement with a third round knockout win.

However, for Atherton native, Aspinall, the interim champion has been sidelined even longer than Jones in his wait to fight for the unified heavyweight crown.

Joining an exclusive list of fighters to defend their interim title last summer, British fan-favorite, Aspinall turned in a dirst5 round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes in the pair’s rematch at UFC 304, avenging his sole promotional defeat in the process.

Jon Jones issues sly dig to rival Tom Aspinall

And this week, speaking with former flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall claimed it was going more and more taxing mentally to sit and wait for Jones to fight him or not.

“I’ve been almost a year inactive with no prospect of anything apart from wait…” Aspinall said. “It’s kind of difficult mentally. This is the fight against Jon Jones, the fight is another thing.”

Jon Jones responded to Tom Aspinall’s statement saying it’s "difficult mentally" to wait for a fight against him.



Aspinall has not fought since he defended his interim heavyweight title last July. pic.twitter.com/gsfAMb8yxE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2025

And boldly hitting out at Aspinall in his response on social media, Rochester veteran, Jones wrote, “Shut your mouth and do as you’re told.”

Earlier this week, too — Jones admitted he was unsure if he would continue his combat sports career, but fell short in claiming he was actually officially retired from mixed martial arts.

“I don’t know if I wanna call it retired,” Jon Jones posted on Twitter. “I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show em. I’ve had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I’m genuinely enjoying life, I’m growing in different ways.”