Tom Aspinall Eyes Boxing Opportunity ‘Pop over for a few quid’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has reiterated his interest in a possible pro boxing run.

Right now, many fans and pundits consider Tom Aspinall to be the best heavyweight on the planet. Of course, he isn’t the undisputed champion, but we’ll touch on that later.

One of the things that makes the Englishman so special is his speed. From his movement to his precision to his power, he seems to be the next generation of heavyweight. While that’s ideal for his continued push for greatness in mixed martial arts, it could also open up a few doors for him in the squared circle.

Aspinall has exceptional boxing and, after Francis Ngannou made a similar move, it’s not outside the realm of possibility to think he could do the same.

During an interview with legendary British boxer Carl Froch, Tom confirmed that he wouldn’t rule out the idea.

Tom Aspinall’s boxing thoughts

“I’m definitely going to stick with MMA for the time being, I’ve got a lot more to do in the UFC at the minute but with what them Saudis are paying – if we’re talking $15 million, I mean you can never say never.”

“At the back end of my career, I might look into that thing but right now, I’ve got a lot more work to do with the UFC – but I’ll never say never to it… I’d take a couple of money fights but to be a world champion [in boxing], it’s a lifetime, a full body of work to be a world champion.

“I might not be a world champion mate, but I’ll pop over for a few quid.” Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Of course, the elephant in the room right now is Jon Jones. If the undisputed heavyweight champion gets through Stipe Miocic later this year, you can bet that’s the only thing Tom Aspinall will be thinking about.