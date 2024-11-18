Tom Aspinall Responds to Jon Jones Calling Him an A**hole “Couldn’t care less what he thinks.”

UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall has responded to heavyweight king Jon Jones calling him an a**hole. Simply, Aspinall does not care.

Tom Aspinall

The UK-born heavyweight quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional finishing ability. Aspinall won his first five UFC fights in dominant fashion, with four of those victories coming by first-round stoppage.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 28: Tom Aspinall of England raises the interim UFC heavyweight championship belt after his knockout victory against Curtis Blaydes of the U.S. during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

His rise through the ranks was briefly halted by a knee injury in a fight against Curtis Blaydes in 2022. However, Tom Aspinall made a triumphant return in 2023, defeating Marcin Tybura by first-round TKO. This victory set him up for an interim heavyweight title shot against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, which Aspinall won via knockout in just over a minute.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Tom Aspinall of England prepares to face Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in the interim UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Aspinall successfully defended his interim title against Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304, again winning by first-round knockout.

Speaking in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, he explained:

“I couldn’t care less what he thinks. Or anybody else for that matter… Jon Jones calling me an a**hole? Whatever.”

Tom Aspinall has long been waiting for a match against the UFC heavyweight division king Jon Jones. On Jones negotiating for more money, Aspinall explained: