Tom Aspinall Responds to Jon Jones Calling Him an A**hole “Couldn’t care less what he thinks.”
UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall has responded to heavyweight king Jon Jones calling him an a**hole. Simply, Aspinall does not care.
Tom Aspinall
The UK-born heavyweight quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional finishing ability. Aspinall won his first five UFC fights in dominant fashion, with four of those victories coming by first-round stoppage.
His rise through the ranks was briefly halted by a knee injury in a fight against Curtis Blaydes in 2022. However, Tom Aspinall made a triumphant return in 2023, defeating Marcin Tybura by first-round TKO. This victory set him up for an interim heavyweight title shot against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, which Aspinall won via knockout in just over a minute.
Aspinall successfully defended his interim title against Curtis Blaydes in a rematch at UFC 304, again winning by first-round knockout.
Speaking in an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, he explained:
“I couldn’t care less what he thinks. Or anybody else for that matter… Jon Jones calling me an a**hole? Whatever.”
Tom Aspinall has long been waiting for a match against the UFC heavyweight division king Jon Jones. On Jones negotiating for more money, Aspinall explained:
“I think he should be compensated well. I agree. I’m a damn dangerous fight for him. The most dangerous of his career, by far. And he knows it.
“I think he secretly wants the fight. Because he has a huge ego, which he should.