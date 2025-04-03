“Ian Garry is a Dork” – UFC Veteran Questions Welterweight’s Character Ahead of Carlos Prates Fight

Ian Garry may be a bit of a dork, but he’ll always pick up the phone when the UFC comes calling.

Earlier this week, Dana White made a series of blockbuster announcements, including the return of Garry who will headline the promotion’s return to Kansas City on Saturday, April 26. On that night, ‘The Future’ will square off with rising featherweight contender Carlos Prates in a bout that could carry with it some major title implications.

For the first time in his career, Garry will look to bounce back from a loss after surrendering a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December.

Garry has emerged as an interesting character in recent years, to say the least. Aside from being a perpetual imitator of Irish megastar Conor McGregor, Garry has relentlessly trash-talked athletes on social media and reportedly rubbed people the wrong way with his out-of-pocket antics in the gym.

So much so that it actually got him kicked out of Team Renegade, the gym that former welterweight champion Leon Edwards calls home.

Ian Garry may be a ‘dork,’ but he stands by his word

Addressing Garry’s conduct both in front of cameras and behind the scenes, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen dubbed ‘The Future’ a “bit of a dork,” but quickly commended the Irishman for his standing by his word that he’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime.

“Ian Garry is a bit of a dork, but is there anything else you’d want from a fighter? He’ll fight anybody, Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “The top guys love to talk about that until their phone rings. The last person any fighter wants to face is someone who, in your heart, you know is better than they’re perceived to be—and that’s exactly what Carlos is. Ian Garry said yes immediately.”

Dork or no dork, Ian Garry has proven himself to be a formidable force inside the Octagon. Before the loss to Rakhmonov, ‘The Future’ was a perfect 15-0 in MMA with noteworthy wins over Neil Magny, Geoff Neal, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Will Garry climb back into the win column in the ‘Heart of America’ or will Carlos Prates continue his impressive rise up the ranks and snatch his biggest win to date?