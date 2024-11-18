Betting Shocker: Tom Aspinall Opens as Favorite Over Underdog Jon Jones for Heavyweight Unification

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Tom Aspinall is currently listed as the betting favorite over Jon Jones for their hypothetical title fight.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let us fill you in on the latest developments at heavyweight. Jon Jones is the UFC champion and successfully defended the belt against Stipe Miocic last weekend at UFC 309. Now, there’s a lot of desire from fans and media alike to see Jones defend it against Tom Aspinall – the interim heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately, Jones himself has said that he doesn’t care too much for that fight. UFC president Dana White will continue to try and make it happen, but for the time being, there’s no reason to believe that ‘Bones’ is actually going to budge.

If he does, though, there are plenty of reasons to believe that this is going to be a really competitive fight. Jones is the greatest of all time, and Tom Aspinall is arguably the most exciting heavyweight fighter of this entire generation.

In addition, the following tweet seems to show that Tom is actually the favorite in the eyes of the bookmakers to defeat Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall favored by bookies to beat Jon Jones

As of this morning, Tom Aspinall is listed as a slim -130 favorite. On the flip side, Jon Jones is a +110 underdog – which isn’t exactly a position that we’re used to seeing him in. He is usually a commanding favorite among those who gamble, even after his shift up to heavyweight.

For Aspinall, it’s all about staying focused on the task at hand. He will be expecting an undisputed title fight at some point in 2025, and if it doesn’t come, you’d have to think the next best thing will be him getting automatically promoted to the position of undisputed champion.