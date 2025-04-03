Josh Emmett embraces betting underdog role against Lerone Murphy

UFC contender Josh Emmett has given his thoughts on being viewed as the betting underdog against undefeated star Lerone Murphy.

This weekend, Josh Emmett will hope to prove to the masses that he still has what it takes to be a top challenger at featherweight. He’s been close to reaching the top of the mountain but now, at this stage in his career, he needs to prove the doubters wrong.

On Saturday night, Josh Emmett faces a really interesting test in the form of Lerone Murphy. We all know what kind of power Josh possesses, but Murphy has been able to overcome all kinds of challenges thus far in his career.

In a recent interview, Josh Emmett opened up about being seen as the betting underdog in this one.

Josh Emmett’’s reaction to being betting underdog

“Vegas, they like to make money,” Emmett said at Wednesday’s media day. “I love it. It’s like my friends, the people that are betting, they love it when I’m a huge underdog. What, +275? Bet the house.”

“I’ve never been in a boring fight,” Emmett said. “I know what the UFC wants to see. I know what the fans want to see. They’re excited when I’m on a card because every strike I throw, I’m trying to finish the fight. I don’t think I have to go out there and make a statement, but I’m going to. The goal is to be a world champion. That’s always the goal.

“Murphy wasn’t the original opponent that I wanted because he is behind me (in the rankings). It’s a high risk for really no reward. But at the end of the day, I’ve never turned down a fight. I’ve always fought these fights. I’ve fought the best in the world, so I should be able to go out there, handle business and see what’s next.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie