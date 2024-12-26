Ringside Rivalry: Tom Aspinall’s Intense Reaction to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic Showdown

The UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall sat cageside for Jon Jones’ last bout against Stipe Miocic. ‘Bones’ Jones was able to defeat the former division king by spinning back kick TKO, and the UK-born Aspinall shared his thoughts while watching the fight live.

Tom Aspinall Watches Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones are two of the most prominent figures in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Aspinall has quickly risen through the ranks since his UFC debut in 2020. Known for his explosive power, Aspinall currently holds the interim UFC heavyweight throne. He’s gained a reputation for finishing fights quickly, with most of his victories coming in the first or second round.

Jon Jones became the youngest UFC champion in history at age 23 and has dominated both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. Jones currently holds the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, which he won in March 2023 and successfully defended in November 2024.

A potential fight between Tom Aspinall and Jones has been generating significant buzz in the MMA world. UFC CEO Dana White has described it as potentially “the biggest fight in heavyweight history” and has guaranteed that it will happen in 2025. However, Jones has been somewhat reluctant to commit to the fight, expressing more interest in a potential bout with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. This has led to some tension, with Aspinall criticizing Jones for avoiding him.

Tom Aspinall was cageside for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and shared his commentary: